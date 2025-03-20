Left Menu

M23 Rebels Seize Walikale, Escalating Conflict in Eastern Congo

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels seized the strategic town of Walikale in eastern Congo, escalating a long-standing conflict. Their control disrupts regional logistics, even as Congo and Rwanda call for a ceasefire. The move exacerbates a humanitarian crisis as M23, supported by Rwandan forces, fights for control in mineral-rich regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:14 IST
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Late Wednesday, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels took control of the strategic town of Walikale in eastern Congo. According to residents and civil society leaders, this move comes a day after the presidents of Congo and Rwanda called for an immediate ceasefire amid escalating tensions.

The M23 rebels' presence was confirmed at key locations in Walikale, including the monument and Bakusu group office, according to Prince Kihangi, a former provincial deputy. The rebels' control of Walikale cuts off the Congolese army from key positions by seizing a road connecting four provinces.

The conflict, marked by sporadic gunfire and heavy artillery, continues a decades-long struggle in the mineral-rich region. As international efforts for peace face setbacks, including EU sanctions on rebel leaders, the humanitarian crisis deepens, displacing over 7 million people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

