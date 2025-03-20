Mystery Solved: CBI's Shipping Container Drama Unveiled
A shipping container held on suspicion of holding narcotics was found to contain dried yeast, the CBI clarified to the Rajya Sabha. Upon forensic examination, the consignment, registered from Brazil to Visakhapatnam, tested negative for drugs. Consequently, no legal action was pursued.
- Country:
- India
The CBI's dramatic seizure of a shipping container at Visakhapatnam port, suspected to contain narcotics based on an Interpol alert, has taken a surprising turn. Clarification now reveals the consignment consisted merely of dried yeast, debunking earlier suspicions of drug smuggling.
In response to a query by YRCP MP Y V Subba Reddy, Minister of Personnel Jitendra Singh confirmed the inactive dried yeast's classification. The consignment from Santos Port, Brazil, was scrutinized using a Drug Detection Kit, which initially raised alarms.
After CBI registered a case last March, samples underwent testing at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory. Reports confirmed no presence of narcotics, prompting the CBI to file a closure report. The court acknowledged it, closing the chapter on a potential international drug bust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Defense of climate multilateralism key to Brazil's leadership, COP30 president says
Trade disputes, US exit from Paris accord making climate action tougher: Brazil
Brazil warns Trump effect risks 'triple negative' for climate
Soccer-Neymar returns to Brazil squad after stellar form at Santos
Brazil's Alckmin to talk with Lutnick on Thursday