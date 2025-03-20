Left Menu

Mystery Solved: CBI's Shipping Container Drama Unveiled

A shipping container held on suspicion of holding narcotics was found to contain dried yeast, the CBI clarified to the Rajya Sabha. Upon forensic examination, the consignment, registered from Brazil to Visakhapatnam, tested negative for drugs. Consequently, no legal action was pursued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:15 IST
Mystery Solved: CBI's Shipping Container Drama Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI's dramatic seizure of a shipping container at Visakhapatnam port, suspected to contain narcotics based on an Interpol alert, has taken a surprising turn. Clarification now reveals the consignment consisted merely of dried yeast, debunking earlier suspicions of drug smuggling.

In response to a query by YRCP MP Y V Subba Reddy, Minister of Personnel Jitendra Singh confirmed the inactive dried yeast's classification. The consignment from Santos Port, Brazil, was scrutinized using a Drug Detection Kit, which initially raised alarms.

After CBI registered a case last March, samples underwent testing at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory. Reports confirmed no presence of narcotics, prompting the CBI to file a closure report. The court acknowledged it, closing the chapter on a potential international drug bust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025