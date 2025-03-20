Mystery Solved: CBI's Shipping Container Drama Unveiled

The CBI's dramatic seizure of a shipping container at Visakhapatnam port, suspected to contain narcotics based on an Interpol alert, has taken a surprising turn. Clarification now reveals the consignment consisted merely of dried yeast, debunking earlier suspicions of drug smuggling.

In response to a query by YRCP MP Y V Subba Reddy, Minister of Personnel Jitendra Singh confirmed the inactive dried yeast's classification. The consignment from Santos Port, Brazil, was scrutinized using a Drug Detection Kit, which initially raised alarms.

After CBI registered a case last March, samples underwent testing at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory. Reports confirmed no presence of narcotics, prompting the CBI to file a closure report. The court acknowledged it, closing the chapter on a potential international drug bust.

(With inputs from agencies.)