Drone Attack Sparks Major Blaze at Russia's Engels Base
Ukraine launched a drone attack on Russia’s Engels strategic bomber base, sparking a significant fire and explosion. This event adds to previous strikes since December 2022, impacting facilities like oil depots and storage areas for guided bombs. Authorities report evacuations and a declared local state of emergency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:24 IST
Ukraine struck Russia's Engels strategic bomber base with drones, instigating a major explosion and fire, approximately 700 km from the war's front lines, as reported by Russian officials and media.
Video evidence verified by Reuters shows smoke rising over damaged cottages near the base, which accommodates Russia's Tupolev Tu-160 bombers. Despite official statements, Reuters couldn't confirm the exact events at the base.
Saratov Governor Roman Busargin acknowledged the attack, causing evacuations within Engels. Past strikes include attacks on oil depots and storage facilities for weaponry, escalating tensions further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Engels
- drone
- Russia
- bomber base
- attack
- explosion
- Saratov
- evacuation
- Tu-160
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian Forces Foil Islamic State Attack in Dagestan
Top terrorist responsible for Kabul airport attack in 2021, extradited to US: Trump AMS
Justice for the Fallen: Capture of 2021 Attacker Announced
Justice Served: Suspect in 2021 Abbey Gate Attack Apprehended
Deadly Assault on Bannu Cantonment: Dozens Casualties in Brazen Attack