Drone Attack Sparks Major Blaze at Russia's Engels Base

Ukraine launched a drone attack on Russia’s Engels strategic bomber base, sparking a significant fire and explosion. This event adds to previous strikes since December 2022, impacting facilities like oil depots and storage areas for guided bombs. Authorities report evacuations and a declared local state of emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine struck Russia's Engels strategic bomber base with drones, instigating a major explosion and fire, approximately 700 km from the war's front lines, as reported by Russian officials and media.

Video evidence verified by Reuters shows smoke rising over damaged cottages near the base, which accommodates Russia's Tupolev Tu-160 bombers. Despite official statements, Reuters couldn't confirm the exact events at the base.

Saratov Governor Roman Busargin acknowledged the attack, causing evacuations within Engels. Past strikes include attacks on oil depots and storage facilities for weaponry, escalating tensions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

