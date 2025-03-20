Drone Attack Sparks Major Blaze at Russia's Engels Base

Ukraine struck Russia's Engels strategic bomber base with drones, instigating a major explosion and fire, approximately 700 km from the war's front lines, as reported by Russian officials and media.

Video evidence verified by Reuters shows smoke rising over damaged cottages near the base, which accommodates Russia's Tupolev Tu-160 bombers. Despite official statements, Reuters couldn't confirm the exact events at the base.

Saratov Governor Roman Busargin acknowledged the attack, causing evacuations within Engels. Past strikes include attacks on oil depots and storage facilities for weaponry, escalating tensions further.

