U.S. and Russia to Discuss Black Sea Shipping and Peace Talks in Jeddah

Russia and the United States are on the cusp of talks aimed at ensuring safe shipping in the Black Sea, as discussions on a possible Ukrainian peace settlement are set to begin in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in the coming days, according to the Kremlin.

President Donald Trump, reversing the U.S. stance following Russian advances in 2024, has initiated bilateral negotiations with Moscow and halted military support to Ukraine, urging an end to the ongoing conflict. While U.S.-Russian talks were initially announced for Sunday by Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later indicated they might be rescheduled for early next week.

The previous Black Sea Grain Initiative, mediated by Turkey and the United Nations in 2022, allowed the transportation of nearly 33 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain despite the warfare. Russia's withdrawal a year later was due to unfulfilled export conditions. Despite the initiative's collapse, the World Bank reports that grain shipping from Russia and Ukraine continues without major disruptions.

