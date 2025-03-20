Left Menu

Crime and Consequences: Najafgarh Drain Murder Case

Two men, Zubair and Asif, were arrested for killing 22-year-old Komal and discarding her body in the Najafgarh drain. Komal, in a relationship with Asif, was strangulated after an argument. The body was discovered on March 17, leading to their arrest. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:05 IST
  Country:
  • India

Authorities have detained two individuals, Zubair and Asif, in connection with the murder of Komal, a 22-year-old woman, whose body was found in the Najafgarh drain in Dwarka.

Police reports indicate that Asif, who was in a relationship with Komal, allegedly strangled her following a heated argument on March 12. He then collaborated with Zubair to conceal the crime by discarding her body in the drain, tied to a stone.

The case surfaced when a dead body was discovered on March 17. A missing person's report proved crucial in identifying the victim. Komal was employed at a call center, while Asif worked as a cab driver. Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

