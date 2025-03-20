Crime and Consequences: Najafgarh Drain Murder Case
Two men, Zubair and Asif, were arrested for killing 22-year-old Komal and discarding her body in the Najafgarh drain. Komal, in a relationship with Asif, was strangulated after an argument. The body was discovered on March 17, leading to their arrest. The investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have detained two individuals, Zubair and Asif, in connection with the murder of Komal, a 22-year-old woman, whose body was found in the Najafgarh drain in Dwarka.
Police reports indicate that Asif, who was in a relationship with Komal, allegedly strangled her following a heated argument on March 12. He then collaborated with Zubair to conceal the crime by discarding her body in the drain, tied to a stone.
The case surfaced when a dead body was discovered on March 17. A missing person's report proved crucial in identifying the victim. Komal was employed at a call center, while Asif worked as a cab driver. Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind this tragic incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Najafgarh Drain Murder
- Komal
- Zubair
- Asif
- Dwarka
- Crime
- Investigation
- Police
- Arrest
- Missing Person
ALSO READ
Florida AG Launches Investigation into Controversial Tate Brothers
Odisha Congress to Protest Against Rising Crimes Against Women
Call for Justice Intensifies: Investigation Urged in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case
CBI Seeks U.S. Cooperation on Bofors Scandal Investigation
Israel's GSS Publishes Partial Findings from Investigation into October 7th Terrorist Attack