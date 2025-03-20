Lives at Risk: The Aftermath of Funding Cuts

The U.N. refugee chief issued a stark warning about the severe impact of recent funding cuts, emphasizing the heightened risks for already displaced individuals. According to the statement, women are increasingly vulnerable to rape, and children are more likely to be victims of trafficking or coerced into early marriage.

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, outlined the dire consequences of these cuts, labeling them as 'brutal.' He highlighted the immediate and devastating effects faced by people fleeing danger, yet he notably stopped short of naming the United States, their largest donor, in his statement.

The cuts have generated turmoil globally, as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration announces significant withdrawals of support, exposing millions of vulnerable individuals to emerging hardships.

