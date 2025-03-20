Left Menu

Protests Ignite Against Controversial Waqf Bill in India

IUML MP E T Mohammed Basheer contends the Waqf (Amendment) Bill could lead to government encroachment on valuable Waqf properties. The Bill faces strong opposition, with threats of legal challenges and nationwide protests by like-minded parties. Allegations also arise of unrest fomented by BJP-RSS in Nagpur.

IUML MP E T Mohammed Basheer issued a stern warning regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, predicting nationwide protests and legal battles if the legislation passes. Basheer has labeled the Bill as draconian, challenging its constitutional alignment alongside other opposition forces.

Basheer's remarks aligned with recent protests orchestrated by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, uniting multiple Muslim organizations and MPs at Jantar Mantar. The joint resistance demonstrates a growing movement against the Bill, introduced in Lok Sabha by Minister Kiren Rijiju and critiqued by opposition factions.

Basheer also noted that political unrest in Nagpur was aggravated by BJP-RSS affiliates, a claim reflecting deeper tensions amid legislative disputes. As the controversial Bill progresses, the 31-member parliamentary committee's majority report faced opposition objections, further igniting political dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

