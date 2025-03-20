Rising Exodus: Hindu Migration from Pakistan Due to Persecution
The Indian government reports that minority communities in Pakistan, particularly Hindus, face persecution, leading to migration. Incidents include abduction, forced conversions, and intimidation. Hindu migrants applying for Indian visas cite religious persecution. Those entering on valid visas may not return to Pakistan, seeking permanent settlement and Indian citizenship through Long Term Visas.
Reports have emerged regarding the persecution of minority communities in Pakistan, with Hindus being significantly affected, as informed to the Parliament on Thursday.
Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, addressed the issue in a written statement, highlighting concerns about Hindus migrating from Sindh province due to violence and discrimination.
Singh noted incidents of intimidation and forced conversions, pushing many toward India. Those entering India on valid visas often do not return to Pakistan, applying for Long Term Visas to settle permanently.
