Left Menu

Rising Exodus: Hindu Migration from Pakistan Due to Persecution

The Indian government reports that minority communities in Pakistan, particularly Hindus, face persecution, leading to migration. Incidents include abduction, forced conversions, and intimidation. Hindu migrants applying for Indian visas cite religious persecution. Those entering on valid visas may not return to Pakistan, seeking permanent settlement and Indian citizenship through Long Term Visas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:30 IST
Rising Exodus: Hindu Migration from Pakistan Due to Persecution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reports have emerged regarding the persecution of minority communities in Pakistan, with Hindus being significantly affected, as informed to the Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, addressed the issue in a written statement, highlighting concerns about Hindus migrating from Sindh province due to violence and discrimination.

Singh noted incidents of intimidation and forced conversions, pushing many toward India. Those entering India on valid visas often do not return to Pakistan, applying for Long Term Visas to settle permanently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025