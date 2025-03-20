Rising Exodus: Hindu Migration from Pakistan Due to Persecution

Reports have emerged regarding the persecution of minority communities in Pakistan, with Hindus being significantly affected, as informed to the Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, addressed the issue in a written statement, highlighting concerns about Hindus migrating from Sindh province due to violence and discrimination.

Singh noted incidents of intimidation and forced conversions, pushing many toward India. Those entering India on valid visas often do not return to Pakistan, applying for Long Term Visas to settle permanently.

