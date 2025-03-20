Left Menu

India's Mission: Rescuing Citizens from Myanmar's Job Offer Scam

India is actively working to repatriate citizens lured to Myanmar with fake job offers. Recently, 549 Indians were flown back from Thailand. These individuals were trafficked and forced to work in 'cybercrime centers'. The government is strengthening measures to prevent such incidents and improve recruitment transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to protect its citizens, India has ramped up efforts to secure the release of individuals lured to Myanmar under the guise of fake job offers. The latest successful mission saw 549 Indians repatriated via an IAF aircraft from Mae Sot in Thailand, according to a government statement to Parliament.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, revealed these details in response to a query in the Rajya Sabha. Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand played pivotal roles in coordinating this large-scale rescue operation, highlighting their ongoing commitment to citizen safety.

The fraudulent job schemes often used Thailand as a transit point, leading to forced labor in 'cybercrime centers' along the Thailand-Myanmar border. India has fortified its preventive measures, issuing advisories against unauthorized recruiting agents and enhancing the eMigrate platform to safeguard against deceitful employment offers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

