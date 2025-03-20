President Ramaphosa’s Busy Schedule: Diplomatic Engagements, Keynote Addresses, and Policy Discussions Lined Up

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set for a packed schedule in the coming weeks, with a series of high-profile domestic and international engagements. Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya outlined the President’s upcoming itinerary in a media briefing on Thursday, detailing a range of diplomatic visits, policy discussions, and key addresses that underscore the President’s commitment to governance, international relations, and national development.

Diplomatic Engagements and International Relations

The President’s diplomatic schedule kicks off with his visit to Namibia, where he will attend the inauguration of President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Friday, 21 March. The occasion marks a historic moment for Namibia, as Nandi-Ndaitwah will become the country’s first female president. President Ramaphosa’s attendance reaffirms South Africa’s close ties with Namibia and its commitment to fostering strong bilateral relations with its neighboring state.

Later in March, on 27 March, President Ramaphosa will conduct a significant diplomatic ceremony by receiving letters of credence from Heads of Mission representing 14 countries. This formal event, held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, serves as a key diplomatic tradition, allowing new ambassadors and high commissioners to officially present their credentials before engaging in diplomatic work in South Africa. These interactions are expected to strengthen South Africa’s global partnerships and enhance cooperation on economic, political, and social fronts.

Furthering his diplomatic outreach, President Ramaphosa will host Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on 3 April for an official visit. The two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including regional security, trade relations, and economic development strategies within the Southern African Development Community (SADC). This visit underscores the strong historical and economic ties between South Africa and Zambia.

Water, Sanitation, and Economic Development Focus

One of the key domestic issues on the President’s agenda is the Water and Sanitation Indaba, which is set to take place on 27 March. Water security remains a pressing issue in South Africa, with ongoing concerns about infrastructure maintenance, climate change effects, and equitable water distribution. President Ramaphosa’s address at the event is expected to outline strategic interventions, government initiatives, and partnerships aimed at addressing water and sanitation challenges in the country.

Economic empowerment, particularly for women, remains a priority for the President. On 28 March, he will deliver the keynote address at the Women Economic Assembly (WECONA). The platform is dedicated to enhancing women’s participation in South Africa’s economy by addressing gender-based barriers in business and employment. The President’s speech is anticipated to highlight government policies supporting women entrepreneurs and strategies to achieve gender-inclusive economic growth.

Law Enforcement and Scientific Innovation in the Spotlight

Security and policing will also take center stage when President Ramaphosa opens the three-day Police Summit on 9 April. The summit is expected to bring together law enforcement officials, policymakers, and community leaders to discuss pressing issues such as crime prevention, police reform, and community safety initiatives. The President’s address will likely emphasize the need for improved policing strategies, accountability, and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the public.

On the same day, he will embark on a visit to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), where he will be briefed on the institute’s flagship programmes. The CSIR plays a crucial role in advancing scientific research and technological innovation in South Africa. President Ramaphosa’s visit will provide insights into key projects that contribute to national development, including advancements in energy, health sciences, and digital technologies.

Following his CSIR tour, the President will engage with the International Association of Women Judges Conference, reflecting his administration’s ongoing commitment to gender equality and the role of women in the judiciary.

Possible Adjustments to the President’s Schedule

As with any official itinerary, the President’s schedule is subject to change based on emerging national and international developments. Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya assured the media that any updates or modifications will be communicated through official channels and media advisories.

With a combination of diplomatic, economic, security, and scientific engagements, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s upcoming schedule reflects his administration’s commitment to addressing critical national issues while strengthening international partnerships.