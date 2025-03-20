Left Menu

A Tragedy in Nagpur: Young Life Ended by Stray Dog Attack

In Nagpur district, a four-year-old girl named Harshita Chaudhary tragically died after being attacked by stray dogs. The incident, occurring near a river, highlights concerns over stray animal control. Despite a swift response, including medical attention, the child could not be saved, prompting local authorities to investigate measures taken to manage stray dogs.

  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Nagpur district when a four-year-old girl named Harshita Chaudhary was fatally attacked by stray dogs. The attack took place under a bridge in Gumgaon, around 2 PM, located 25 km from district headquarters.

The child's parents were at work, while Harshita ventured near a river under the impression that her grandmother was there. It was then that three to four stray dogs attacked her. Inspector Jitendra Bansod confirmed the heartbreaking event.

Despite urgent medical efforts, Harshita was pronounced dead at the hospital. Proceedings have now been initiated by the Hingna police, who have registered a case of accidental death and are probing whether the gram panchayat has implemented measures to manage stray dog populations effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

