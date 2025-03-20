A Tragedy in Nagpur: Young Life Ended by Stray Dog Attack

A tragic incident unfolded in Nagpur district when a four-year-old girl named Harshita Chaudhary was fatally attacked by stray dogs. The attack took place under a bridge in Gumgaon, around 2 PM, located 25 km from district headquarters.

The child's parents were at work, while Harshita ventured near a river under the impression that her grandmother was there. It was then that three to four stray dogs attacked her. Inspector Jitendra Bansod confirmed the heartbreaking event.

Despite urgent medical efforts, Harshita was pronounced dead at the hospital. Proceedings have now been initiated by the Hingna police, who have registered a case of accidental death and are probing whether the gram panchayat has implemented measures to manage stray dog populations effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)