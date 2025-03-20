Russophobia or Reality? The IKEA Arson Controversy

In a strong denial, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed allegations against Russia regarding an arson attack on an IKEA store in Vilnius.

The accusations, made by Lithuanian prosecutors, suggest Russia's military intelligence was behind the attack as retribution, citing the store's logo resemblance to the Ukrainian flag.

Zakharova condemned these claims, labelling them as baseless and driven by Russophobia, describing the sentiment as a 'disease and a diagnosis.'

(With inputs from agencies.)