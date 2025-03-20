Left Menu

Russophobia or Reality? The IKEA Arson Controversy

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova refutes claims that Russia orchestrated an arson attack on an IKEA store in Vilnius. Lithuanian prosecutors allege a link between Russia's military intelligence and the attack, suggesting the store's logo triggered the incident due to its resemblance to the Ukrainian flag.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:25 IST
In a strong denial, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed allegations against Russia regarding an arson attack on an IKEA store in Vilnius.

The accusations, made by Lithuanian prosecutors, suggest Russia's military intelligence was behind the attack as retribution, citing the store's logo resemblance to the Ukrainian flag.

Zakharova condemned these claims, labelling them as baseless and driven by Russophobia, describing the sentiment as a 'disease and a diagnosis.'

