Farmers' Fight: Legal Battles Over Land Evictions in Himachal

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with a delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha on Thursday to address concerns over alleged illegal farmer evictions in the state.

Sukhu assured the farmers that his government will not displace them and is committed to resolving their grievances, highlighting various state initiatives aimed at their welfare.

Protests erupted in Shimla, demanding land for landless farmers and opposing ongoing eviction orders, some of which have now been annulled or sent for review by the Supreme Court.

