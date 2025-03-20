Farmers' Fight: Legal Battles Over Land Evictions in Himachal
Farmers in Himachal Pradesh are protesting alleged illegal evictions, claiming land loss in violation of the law. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assures no displacements and promises to address grievances. Measures include an Agricultural Loan Interest Subvention Scheme to prevent land auctioning and a one-time settlement policy.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with a delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha on Thursday to address concerns over alleged illegal farmer evictions in the state.
Sukhu assured the farmers that his government will not displace them and is committed to resolving their grievances, highlighting various state initiatives aimed at their welfare.
Protests erupted in Shimla, demanding land for landless farmers and opposing ongoing eviction orders, some of which have now been annulled or sent for review by the Supreme Court.
