Left Menu

Farmers' Fight: Legal Battles Over Land Evictions in Himachal

Farmers in Himachal Pradesh are protesting alleged illegal evictions, claiming land loss in violation of the law. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assures no displacements and promises to address grievances. Measures include an Agricultural Loan Interest Subvention Scheme to prevent land auctioning and a one-time settlement policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:26 IST
Farmers' Fight: Legal Battles Over Land Evictions in Himachal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with a delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha on Thursday to address concerns over alleged illegal farmer evictions in the state.

Sukhu assured the farmers that his government will not displace them and is committed to resolving their grievances, highlighting various state initiatives aimed at their welfare.

Protests erupted in Shimla, demanding land for landless farmers and opposing ongoing eviction orders, some of which have now been annulled or sent for review by the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025