Ceasefire Shattered as Conflict Reignites in Gaza

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas crumbled, sparking a new wave of violence in Gaza. Israeli airstrikes and ground operations resulted in at least 91 Palestinian fatalities, with many more injured, according to Gaza's health ministry reports.

Residents in Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun, Shejaia, and Khan Younis faced dire escape challenges amid fresh military confrontations. The Israeli military launched an extensive operation, aiming to fortify a strategic buffer zone while urging civilians to avoid key routes.

Hamas fighters responded with rocket fire, escalating tensions further. Despite mediation efforts, peace remains elusive, as the conflict's toll rises, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)