Left Menu

Ceasefire Shattered as Conflict Reignites in Gaza

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ended abruptly as renewed airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza led to at least 91 Palestinian deaths. Civilians fled, and tragic losses mounted. Mediators' efforts for peace restoration remain unresolved amidst ongoing military actions and significant fatalities on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:28 IST
Ceasefire Shattered as Conflict Reignites in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas crumbled, sparking a new wave of violence in Gaza. Israeli airstrikes and ground operations resulted in at least 91 Palestinian fatalities, with many more injured, according to Gaza's health ministry reports.

Residents in Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun, Shejaia, and Khan Younis faced dire escape challenges amid fresh military confrontations. The Israeli military launched an extensive operation, aiming to fortify a strategic buffer zone while urging civilians to avoid key routes.

Hamas fighters responded with rocket fire, escalating tensions further. Despite mediation efforts, peace remains elusive, as the conflict's toll rises, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025