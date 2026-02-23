Left Menu

Political Strategies Amidst Conflict: Manipur's BJP Leadership Meets in Delhi

Manipur's Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met BJP president Nitin Nabin in Delhi to discuss strengthening the party amidst the state's ethnic violence. Accompanied by deputy chiefs and key leaders, they focused on resettling internally displaced persons. The meeting follows ethnic tensions that led to significant casualties and displacement.

In a bid to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) presence in the violence-hit state of Manipur, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh held talks with BJP president Nitin Nabin in New Delhi on Monday.

A statement released by the party outlined Singh's agenda during the meeting, which included discussions on reinforcing the state party unit amidst the ethnic turmoil threatening regional stability. Accompanying Singh were two deputy chief ministers, Losii Dikho and Nemcha Kipgen, together with leaders from the Naga People's Front and BJP.

Key topics of the meeting included strategies to expedite the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs), with president Nabin reaffirming the party's support for the state's efforts. The ethnic unrest, ignited by a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in May, resulted in at least 260 fatalities and widespread displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

