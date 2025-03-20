Noida Employee Arrested for Posing as IPS Officer

Faridabad police have apprehended a Noida-based private company's employee for impersonating a high-ranking IPS officer and demanding an escort vehicle from the police department.

The accused, Gaurav Sharma, posed as DCP South Delhi, Surendra Chaudhary, and attempted to secure a police escort to navigate through Faridabad, ultimately leading to his arrest.

Sharma, identified as a resident of Mehrauli, Delhi, admitted during interrogation that he accessed officers' contact details online and sought notoriety by pretending to be an official. He now faces judicial custody for his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)