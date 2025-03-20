Noida Employee Arrested for Posing as IPS Officer
A Noida company's employee impersonated an IPS officer, requested an escort vehicle, and was subsequently arrested by Faridabad police. Gaurav Sharma posed as DCP South Delhi to show off and obtained officers' numbers online. He was caught after trying to secure police assistance for his journey.
Faridabad police have apprehended a Noida-based private company's employee for impersonating a high-ranking IPS officer and demanding an escort vehicle from the police department.
The accused, Gaurav Sharma, posed as DCP South Delhi, Surendra Chaudhary, and attempted to secure a police escort to navigate through Faridabad, ultimately leading to his arrest.
Sharma, identified as a resident of Mehrauli, Delhi, admitted during interrogation that he accessed officers' contact details online and sought notoriety by pretending to be an official. He now faces judicial custody for his actions.
