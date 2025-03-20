Foiled Attack: Punjab Police Neutralize TTP Threat in Rawalpindi
Punjab police in Pakistan claim to have averted a potential terror attack in Rawalpindi by arresting two men linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The operation, based on intelligence, led to the confiscation of weapons and explosives. The suspects have admitted to previous attacks in Islamabad.
Punjab police in Pakistan announced on Thursday that they have successfully prevented a potential terror strike in Rawalpindi, apprehending two members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.
According to a Counter-Terrorism Department spokesperson, the operation was intelligence-based and targeted individuals who had scouted sensitive sites in both Rawalpindi and Islamabad for future attacks.
The detainees were reportedly in contact with a senior TTP commander in Afghanistan, and authorities seized a sizeable cache of arms and explosives from them. Additionally, the suspects admitted to a recent grenade attack on the I-9 police station in Islamabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
