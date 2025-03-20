Left Menu

Foiled Attack: Punjab Police Neutralize TTP Threat in Rawalpindi

Punjab police in Pakistan claim to have averted a potential terror attack in Rawalpindi by arresting two men linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The operation, based on intelligence, led to the confiscation of weapons and explosives. The suspects have admitted to previous attacks in Islamabad.

Updated: 20-03-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Punjab police in Pakistan announced on Thursday that they have successfully prevented a potential terror strike in Rawalpindi, apprehending two members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

According to a Counter-Terrorism Department spokesperson, the operation was intelligence-based and targeted individuals who had scouted sensitive sites in both Rawalpindi and Islamabad for future attacks.

The detainees were reportedly in contact with a senior TTP commander in Afghanistan, and authorities seized a sizeable cache of arms and explosives from them. Additionally, the suspects admitted to a recent grenade attack on the I-9 police station in Islamabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

