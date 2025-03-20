Driver's Vendetta: The Sabotage Behind Pune's Tragic Minibus Fire

A vengeful act led to a tragic minibus fire in Pune, claiming four lives. Local police allege that Janardan Hambardekar, a disgruntled driver, orchestrated the fire out of revenge following a dispute with colleagues and anger over a salary cut.

The incident occurred near Hinjawadi as the bus, operated by Vyoma Graphics, transported 14 employees. Investigations revealed that Hambardekar ignited a fire using benzene, causing the vehicle to blaze before he jumped out and escaped initially.

Four employees tragically died, unable to escape, while six sustained burn injuries. The accused driver is receiving medical treatment and faces arrest pending recovery. The investigation remains ongoing, as authorities seek to uncover more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)