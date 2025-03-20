Left Menu

Driver's Vendetta: The Sabotage Behind Pune's Tragic Minibus Fire

A fire on a private minibus near Pune, resulting in four deaths, was allegedly a sabotage act by a driver with a grudge against some colleagues and upset over a pay cut. The incident involved pouring benzene and setting a cloth on fire while the bus was moving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:54 IST
Driver's Vendetta: The Sabotage Behind Pune's Tragic Minibus Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A vengeful act led to a tragic minibus fire in Pune, claiming four lives. Local police allege that Janardan Hambardekar, a disgruntled driver, orchestrated the fire out of revenge following a dispute with colleagues and anger over a salary cut.

The incident occurred near Hinjawadi as the bus, operated by Vyoma Graphics, transported 14 employees. Investigations revealed that Hambardekar ignited a fire using benzene, causing the vehicle to blaze before he jumped out and escaped initially.

Four employees tragically died, unable to escape, while six sustained burn injuries. The accused driver is receiving medical treatment and faces arrest pending recovery. The investigation remains ongoing, as authorities seek to uncover more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025