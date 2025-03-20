Driver's Vendetta: The Sabotage Behind Pune's Tragic Minibus Fire
A fire on a private minibus near Pune, resulting in four deaths, was allegedly a sabotage act by a driver with a grudge against some colleagues and upset over a pay cut. The incident involved pouring benzene and setting a cloth on fire while the bus was moving.
- Country:
- India
A vengeful act led to a tragic minibus fire in Pune, claiming four lives. Local police allege that Janardan Hambardekar, a disgruntled driver, orchestrated the fire out of revenge following a dispute with colleagues and anger over a salary cut.
The incident occurred near Hinjawadi as the bus, operated by Vyoma Graphics, transported 14 employees. Investigations revealed that Hambardekar ignited a fire using benzene, causing the vehicle to blaze before he jumped out and escaped initially.
Four employees tragically died, unable to escape, while six sustained burn injuries. The accused driver is receiving medical treatment and faces arrest pending recovery. The investigation remains ongoing, as authorities seek to uncover more details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump lauds First Lady Melania Trump's work to criminalise revenge porn, reports AP.
Man kills, burns daughter over love affair in Andhra Pradesh
Second round of trial burning of Union Carbide waste begins in MP's Pithampur town
Woman, four children burnt alive after their hut caught fire in Pakistan’s Punjab
"Film focuses on some other burning issues": Producer Anand Pandit ventures into Punjabi cinema with 'Mithde'