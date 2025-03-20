Rio Chaos: Copilot Shot Amid Rising Tensions in Tactical Operations

A civil police officer co-piloting a helicopter was shot in the head on Thursday during a police operation in Rio de Janeiro, authorities reported.

This operation targeted a criminal group involved in van thefts in the city's western region and resulted in the officer being critically injured and hospitalized. His condition remains unconfirmed by the police.

The incident has sparked criticism over restrictions on police raids, as officers argue that attackers are now utilizing military-grade weaponry, leading to a rise in attacks on police aircraft.

