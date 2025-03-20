Left Menu

Rio Chaos: Copilot Shot Amid Rising Tensions in Tactical Operations

In Rio de Janeiro, a police officer co-piloting a helicopter was shot amid a raid against a van-theft criminal group. The officer is critically injured. Restrictions on police raids and helicopter use are criticized, as police claim criminals now employ military-grade weapons, intensifying attacks on aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:06 IST
A civil police officer co-piloting a helicopter was shot in the head on Thursday during a police operation in Rio de Janeiro, authorities reported.

This operation targeted a criminal group involved in van thefts in the city's western region and resulted in the officer being critically injured and hospitalized. His condition remains unconfirmed by the police.

The incident has sparked criticism over restrictions on police raids, as officers argue that attackers are now utilizing military-grade weaponry, leading to a rise in attacks on police aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

