Sikkim Government Cracks Down on Illegal Trade License Subletting

The Sikkim government has taken a firm stance against the subletting of trade licenses by local traders to outsiders. Officials have expressed concern over potential security risks due to Sikkim's strategic border position, prompting the Urban Development and Food & Civil Supplies Minister, Bhoj Raj Rai, to announce strict measures.

The minister highlighted that the practice of subletting trade licenses raises challenges in tracking individuals associated with criminal activities. Under the 2014 amendment to the 2012 labour clause, license holders are prohibited from employing managers, signifying a move towards tighter regulation and scrutiny.

With as many as 9,449 trade licenses issued, the government is set to conduct inspection drives to identify violators. Efforts will focus on reviewing documents such as trade licenses and rent receipts. Additionally, the government aims to raise public awareness about the regulations to prevent future violations, particularly in the tourism and hotel sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)