Judge Cleared Over CNN Remarks on Trump's Judiciary Comments

A U.S. judge has been exonerated from allegations of misconduct following remarks on CNN discussing threats against the judiciary and comments made by Donald Trump. The Philadelphia-based 3rd Circuit Judicial Council dismissed two ethics complaints against Senior U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton, claiming Walton's comments did not constitute judicial impropriety.

Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Chagares noted that Walton warned of the potential repercussions of public statements, particularly emphasizing judicial independence's role in the rule of law. This decision followed ethics complaints filed after Walton's rare televised interview in March 2024, including one from a Trump ally, Mike Davis.

Judge Walton addressed comments made by Trump, who criticized Judge Juan Merchan and his family amid legal proceedings. The Council's decision, published publicly this week, underscores ongoing concerns about judicial security amid aggressive political rhetoric from figures like Trump and Elon Musk.

(With inputs from agencies.)