CNN-News18 Extends Global Reach with New Decade-long Alliance

Omni-channel media firm Network18 has cemented its alliance with CNN International for another decade, committing to their flagship English news outlet CNN-News18 until December 31, 2035.

This prolonged collaboration, initially established in 2005, intensifies its digital strategy to engage audiences globally through expanded platforms like YouTube and Connected TV.

As CNN International, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, continues delivering editorial expertise, Network18 plans further investments to boost CNN-News18's digital and technological assets.

