CNN-News18 Extends Global Reach with New Decade-long Alliance
Network18 extends its CNN partnership for another decade, enhancing the digital strategy of CNN-News18 to reach global audiences. The collaboration, established in 2005, strengthens its digital footprint through platforms like YouTube and Connected TV, aligning with a broader global market strategy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Omni-channel media firm Network18 has cemented its alliance with CNN International for another decade, committing to their flagship English news outlet CNN-News18 until December 31, 2035.
This prolonged collaboration, initially established in 2005, intensifies its digital strategy to engage audiences globally through expanded platforms like YouTube and Connected TV.
As CNN International, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, continues delivering editorial expertise, Network18 plans further investments to boost CNN-News18's digital and technological assets.
