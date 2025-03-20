PM Modi Hails Bharwad Community’s Heritage and Vision for Development at Bavaliyali Dham Event

In a significant address via video message, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi conveyed his heartfelt greetings and admiration for the Bharwad community during the Bavaliyali Dham programme in Gujarat. The Prime Minister expressed his deep connection with the Bharwad community and lauded their contributions to faith, culture, and national development. He extended his respects to Mahant Shri Ram Bapu Ji and other revered saints, acknowledging their relentless service to upholding the community’s traditions and spiritual values.

A Momentous Occasion: Celebrating Bharwad Traditions and Achievements

The Prime Minister hailed the Mahakumbh at Bavaliyali Dham as a historic and spiritually enriching event. He specifically noted the momentous honor bestowed upon Mahant Shri Ram Bapu Ji, who was conferred the title of Mahamandaleshwar during the sacred ceremony. Describing this achievement as a source of immense joy, Shri Modi acknowledged the collective pride of the Bharwad community, highlighting their long-standing contributions to the spiritual and cultural fabric of Gujarat and India.

Referring to the week-long celebrations, Shri Modi stated that Bhavnagar’s land had transformed into Lord Krishna’s Vrindavan, with the Bhagwat Katha fostering an atmosphere of devotion. The sacred site of Bavaliyali Dham, he added, stands as a beacon of faith, unity, and cultural identity not only for the Bharwad community but for all devotees seeking spiritual enlightenment.

Bavaliyali Dham’s Cultural Significance and Divine Inspirations

With reverence for the Bharwad community’s sacred traditions, Shri Modi emphasized the profound spiritual significance of Bavaliyali Dham and the blessings of Naga Lakha Thakur. He regarded the re-consecration of the Shri Naga Lakha Thakur temple as a golden opportunity for the community to strengthen its faith and heritage.

Shri Modi praised the vibrant festivities that marked the event, including the mesmerizing Ras performances by thousands of women, which he described as a living embodiment of Vrindavan’s divine aura. These performances, rich in culture and devotion, symbolized a harmonious blend of tradition, faith, and artistic expression.

He further applauded the role of artists in communicating meaningful social messages through their performances, adding that the Bhagwat Katha serves as a powerful medium to impart valuable life lessons to the community and future generations.

Acknowledging the Bharwad Community’s Service and Dedication

Expressing his gratitude to Mahant Shri Ram Bapu Ji and the event’s organizers for inviting him to participate, Shri Modi conveyed his regret at not being able to attend in person due to parliamentary commitments. He assured the community of his future visit to pay his respects and personally engage with their activities.

Reflecting on his long-standing relationship with the Bharwad community, Shri Modi commended their unwavering dedication to service, environmental conservation, and cow protection. He acknowledged their invaluable contributions in upholding traditions while also embracing progressive change.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the profound legacy of Naga Lakha Thakur, emphasizing his role as a guiding light of service and compassion. He recalled witnessing the selfless services of Pujya Isu Bapu during times of adversity, particularly in drought-stricken regions such as Dhandhuka and Rampur. He described Isu Bapu’s tireless efforts to provide relief, support displaced communities, and promote education as acts of immense kindness and divine purpose.

Advancing Education, Empowerment, and Development

Encouraging the Bharwad community to continue on the path of progress, Shri Modi recalled his past interactions where he urged them to transition from wielding sticks to embracing pens—a metaphor for prioritizing education. He expressed immense pride in the younger generation for adopting this vision, noting that children from the community are making remarkable strides in education.

He further emphasized the importance of empowering the daughters of the Bharwad community, advocating for their access to modern education and technology. Shri Modi envisioned a future where Bharwad girls hold computers in their hands, ensuring their equal participation in society’s growth.

The Prime Minister praised the community’s strong values of family unity, hospitality, and respect for elders, which resonate with India’s cultural ethos. He lauded initiatives that provide hostel facilities for children of displaced families and connect the community with new global opportunities. He also encouraged Bharwad girls to excel in sports, recalling the talent he had witnessed during Gujarat’s Khel Mahakumbh.

Preserving Indigenous Cattle Breeds and Promoting Natural Farming

Recognizing the Bharwad community’s role in cattle rearing, Shri Modi highlighted their commitment to preserving the revered Gir cow breed, which has gained international recognition. He urged them to extend the same dedication and care toward their children’s development.

Underscoring the importance of livestock health, Shri Modi spoke about the government’s free vaccination program to combat Foot and Mouth Disease. He encouraged the community to ensure regular vaccinations for their cattle, describing this initiative as an act of compassion that attracts divine blessings.

Shri Modi also discussed the introduction of Kisan Credit Cards for cattle rearers, allowing them to access low-interest loans to expand their businesses. He encouraged the community to take full advantage of initiatives such as the National Gokul Mission, aimed at conserving indigenous cattle breeds.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister stressed the significance of natural farming, urging the community to move away from chemical-based agriculture and adopt sustainable practices that protect the soil and environment. He commended Gujarat’s Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat for his efforts in promoting natural farming and called upon the Bharwad community to contribute actively to this movement.

A Vision for Viksit Bharat: The Power of Collective Effort

Expressing his deep bond with the Bharwad community, Shri Modi described them as his family and partners in nation-building. He reaffirmed his belief that the community would play a vital role in realizing the vision of a developed India—Viksit Bharat—over the next 25 years. He reiterated his commitment to the idea of “Sabka Prayas” (collective effort), emphasizing that the progress of rural communities is the foundation for national development.

Shri Modi urged the community to take proactive steps in village development, ensuring access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. He encouraged them to plant trees in honor of their mothers as a way to restore environmental balance and honor Mother Earth.

Conclusion: A Heartfelt Tribute to the Bharwad Community

In his concluding remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt blessings to the Bharwad community, praying for their continued prosperity and well-being. He emphasized the crucial role of education, empowerment, and sustainable development in shaping a bright future for the community. He reiterated that empowering Bharwad children and fostering modernity while preserving cultural heritage is the way forward.

Shri Modi expressed his immense joy at being part of this auspicious occasion, even if virtually, and reaffirmed his commitment to visiting Bavaliyali Dham in person in the future. His speech resonated as a powerful testament to the strength of tradition, the promise of progress, and the boundless potential of the Bharwad community in shaping India's future.