Telangana's Caste Survey: A New Dawn in Social Analysis

The Independent Expert Working Group, set up by the Telangana government to scrutinize the state's caste survey, held its first meeting on Thursday. The group, meeting at the MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad, is led by chairman Justice (retired) Sudarshan Reddy and features notable members like vice-chairman Kancha Ilaiah and convenor Praveen Chakravarthy.

During the meeting, Hyderabad Collector A Durishetty presented an in-depth overview of the survey's methodology and initial findings. The group's members expressed their admiration for the survey's scientific and rigorous approach, as detailed in a press release.

Plans for further analysis were discussed, involving the use of various analytical and econometric frameworks. The group will organize sub-groups for domain-specific analysis, with a subsequent meeting planned for April 7, 2025, to integrate all sub-group inputs.

(With inputs from agencies.)