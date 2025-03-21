Left Menu

Manhattan’s Congestion Pricing Faces Federal Scrutiny

The U.S. administration extended a deadline for New York's congestion pricing program, with federal funds on the line. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticized the program, while Governor Kathy Hochul defended its effectiveness in reducing traffic. Tensions escalate as federal and state authorities clash over transportation policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 01:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has granted New York state an additional 30 days to address the federal government's concerns over Manhattan's congestion pricing program. Initially set for review on March 21, the decision aims to facilitate ongoing discussions about the program's implications and efficacy.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized the conditional nature of federal funding to New York, warning of consequences for continued noncompliance. The pricing program, which imposes tolls on vehicles entering Manhattan south of 60th Street, has reportedly reduced traffic and enhanced vehicle flow, yet remains contentious.

Governor Kathy Hochul and other officials uphold the initiative, citing business growth and decreased traffic. However, disagreements persist, with Duffy expressing dissatisfaction over Hochul's stance and the potential threat of withholding federal transit funds unless security concerns on subways are addressed comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

