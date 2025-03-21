Left Menu

Jury Convicts Two in Plot to Assassinate Iranian American Journalist

Two men were convicted of plotting to assassinate journalist Masih Alinejad in a scheme funded by Iran. Alinejad, an activist against Iran's compulsory hijab laws, inspired women to protest, increasing her following. The plan was foiled after a hired gunman was apprehended with an AK-47.

Updated: 21-03-2025 04:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 04:37 IST
Masih Alinejad

In a striking verdict delivered at a Manhattan federal court, a jury found two men guilty of plotting to assassinate Iranian American journalist Masih Alinejad. The murder-for-hire scheme, which was allegedly funded by the Iranian government, targeted Alinejad due to her activism against compulsory hijab laws in Iran.

The trial unfolded with harrowing testimonies, including that of a hired hitman and Alinejad herself, who recounted her journey to the United States and her rise to prominence through social media campaigns. Prosecutors argued that the convicted men, Rafat Amirov and Polad Omarov, were entrenched in organized crime and tasked with eliminating Alinejad.

The plot unraveled when a co-conspirator, Khalid Mehdiyev, was caught with an AK-47 near Alinejad's home, thwarting the assassination. Despite the conviction, concerns remain about the involvement of Iranian officials. Alinejad expressed relief but maintains that the true perpetrators are still in power in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

