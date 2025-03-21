Supreme Decision: The Fate of Mumbai Terror Suspect Tahawwur Rana

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a renewed application from Tahawwur Rana, accused in the Mumbai terror attacks, as he seeks to halt his extradition to India. The application will be reviewed by Chief Justice John Roberts after initial denial by Justice Elena Kagan.

Rana's petition highlights concerns for his health and potential torture if extradited. He argues that his extradition would violate U.S. law and international conventions due to these risks. His legal team cites his medical conditions, including heart disease and Parkinson's, as severe impediments to facing trial in India.

This case, involving high-stakes diplomacy and legal precedence, aligns with President Trump's support for extraditing Rana to India, announced following discussions with Prime Minister Modi. However, the Supreme Court's examination may yet alter this diplomatic decision.

