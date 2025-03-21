Supreme Decision: The Fate of Mumbai Terror Suspect Tahawwur Rana
The U.S. Supreme Court will review Mumbai terror suspect Tahawwur Rana's renewed plea against extradition to India, citing health issues and torture risks. Previously denied by Justice Elena Kagan, the case will be heard by Chief Justice John Roberts following renewed application and political interventions from President Trump and PM Modi.
Rana's petition highlights concerns for his health and potential torture if extradited. He argues that his extradition would violate U.S. law and international conventions due to these risks. His legal team cites his medical conditions, including heart disease and Parkinson's, as severe impediments to facing trial in India.
This case, involving high-stakes diplomacy and legal precedence, aligns with President Trump's support for extraditing Rana to India, announced following discussions with Prime Minister Modi. However, the Supreme Court's examination may yet alter this diplomatic decision.
