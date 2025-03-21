Left Menu

Eli Sharabi Speaks Before UN: A Plea for Humanity

Freed Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi, held by Hamas for 491 days, condemned the global response during his UN Security Council appearance. Sharabi urged the return of remaining hostages in Gaza and highlighted the brutality he suffered. The session saw varied global reactions to the Israeli and Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:14 IST
Eli Sharabi, a former Israeli hostage who endured 491 days of captivity under Hamas, presented a harrowing account to the United Nations Security Council. Brutalized and starved, Sharabi questioned international complacency and implored the world to act decisively to release the remaining hostages still held in Gaza.

The session revealed sharp global divisions. While the UK and France condemned both Hamas and Israeli actions, Israel faced criticism for renewed military offensives and blockades. Sharabi's testimony underscored the human toll, calling attention to stalled ceasefire efforts and the humanitarian crisis.

As debates continued, the emotional gravity of Sharabi's experience reverberated, compelling world leaders to reassess strategies and prioritize humanitarian interventions amidst escalating violence in the region.

