Nagpur Violence: Court Remands 17 in Police Custody Amid Rising Tensions

A local court in Nagpur has ordered 17 individuals, arrested on charges connected to recent violence in the city, to remain in police custody until March 22. The accused were presented before magistrate Maimuna Sultana on Thursday night, where police requested a seven-day custodial period.

The court highlighted the gravity of the allegations, stating that due to the mob nature of the incident, it was challenging to assign individual roles at this time. The investigation is still in its early stages, requiring further inquiry to unearth the masterminds behind the unrest.

Assistant public prosecutor Megha Burange stressed the necessity for interrogating the accused to identify primary perpetrators. The defense, however, contested these claims, arguing a lack of specific evidence linking the accused to any direct roles in the violence. Fahim Khan, a key suspect, along with others have been booked for sedition and misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)