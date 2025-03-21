Left Menu

Turmoil and Transition: Tunisia's Leadership Shuffle Amid Crises

President Kais Saied of Tunisia dismissed Prime Minister Kamel Maddouri less than a year into his tenure amid economic challenges and a burgeoning migrant crisis. Replacing Maddouri, Sara Zaafarani steps in during a period of public dissatisfaction with declining services and contentious political maneuvers by the President.

Tunisian President Kais Saied has dismissed Prime Minister Kamel Maddouri, less than a year after appointing him, as the nation grapples with economic difficulties and a surge in migrants from sub-Saharan Africa. Maddouri's replacement is Sara Zaafarani, a seasoned engineer, and minister since 2021, marking the third premier change in under two years.

Saied's actions come amid stinging criticism of his ministers' performances and the public's mounting frustration over declining services. The President recently removed Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri and, during a government meeting, urged Zaafarani to improve coordination and respond to the people's expectations.

With a stagnant economy growing only 1.4% last year, Tunisia faces severe financial strain and shortages in essential goods like sugar and coffee. Additionally, the nation is embroiled in a migrant crisis, with thousands stuck in limbo as human rights groups accuse the government of inciting racism. Saied's past moves to consolidate power continue to stir controversy and charges of autocracy.

