Political Turmoil in Madhya Pradesh Over Indore Water Crisis

The Madhya Pradesh assembly experienced chaos with four adjournments as the opposition Congress criticized the state's handling of a water contamination crisis in Indore, leading to numerous deaths. The government revised the death toll to 22, conflicting with previous reports. Protests ensued, demanding ministerial resignations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh assembly turned turbulent as opposition Congress members aggressively challenged the government's response to the Indore water contamination crisis. They alleged 35 fatalities, labeling them as 'murders by the system,' while official figures confirmed 22 deaths.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar had to promise a discussion to calm tensions. Accusations of negligence led to demands for ministerial resignations, intensifying the assembly's unrest. Health Minister Rajendra Shukla acknowledged 22 deaths from acute diarrhoea since December 2025.

Despite political confrontations, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized keeping the issue non-political, announcing a compensation increase and administrative actions. However, ongoing protests led to repeated adjournments, with a promise of further debate on the crisis's handling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

