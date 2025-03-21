Left Menu

Judicial Scandals: Calls for Transparency and Reform Amid Corruption Allegations

The allegations of corruption involving a Delhi High Court judge have prompted senior advocate Kapil Sibal to call for greater transparency in judicial appointments. A fire reportedly uncovered a stash of cash at the judge's residence, leading to a proposed transfer. Sibal emphasizes the seriousness of corruption within the judiciary.

The discovery of a large sum of money allegedly found at the home of a Delhi High Court judge has sparked significant controversy. Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has spoken out on the issue, highlighting the urgent need for more transparency in the judicial appointment process.

A media report revealed that a fire at Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Varma's residence led to the unearthing of a substantial amount of cash. In response to the controversy, the Supreme Court collegium is reportedly considering transferring Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court.

Sibal expressed that the corruption issue in the judiciary is one of great concern that has been underscored by numerous legal professionals over the years. He noted that, despite public discussions and the Prime Minister's statements, corruption persists. Sibal also criticized a recent Allahabad High Court ruling on sexual assault, calling for reform and stronger measures from the Supreme Court against improprieties in the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

