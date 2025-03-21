Controversy Erupts Over Delhi High Court Judge's Alleged Cash Stash

The judiciary faces scrutiny as controversy arises over a Delhi High Court judge's alleged cash stash. Reports suggest that during a fire at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence, a large sum of money was found, prompting the Supreme Court to initiate his transfer.

Congress officials, including Pawan Khera, criticized the handling of the situation, claiming that merely transferring the judge is insufficient. Khera emphasized the need to investigate the source and purpose of the funds to uphold trust in the judiciary.

The Supreme Court's collegium, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, held an urgent meeting to deliberate the judge's potential transfer. The decision awaits the Centre's approval, with further actions possible if deemed necessary.

