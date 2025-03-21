Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Delhi High Court Judge's Alleged Cash Stash

A controversy has emerged after a reported cash stash was allegedly discovered at Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma's residence. The Supreme Court has initiated his transfer to Allahabad High Court. The Congress demands clarity on the issue, criticizing the BJP-led Centre and asserting the importance of maintaining trust in the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:34 IST
The judiciary faces scrutiny as controversy arises over a Delhi High Court judge's alleged cash stash. Reports suggest that during a fire at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence, a large sum of money was found, prompting the Supreme Court to initiate his transfer.

Congress officials, including Pawan Khera, criticized the handling of the situation, claiming that merely transferring the judge is insufficient. Khera emphasized the need to investigate the source and purpose of the funds to uphold trust in the judiciary.

The Supreme Court's collegium, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, held an urgent meeting to deliberate the judge's potential transfer. The decision awaits the Centre's approval, with further actions possible if deemed necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

