Major Success: Security Forces Strike a Big Blow to Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Security forces have achieved a significant victory over the West Bastar Division Committee of Maoists by killing 26 Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to police reports.

The encounter claimed the life of police jawan Raju Oyam but resulted in the death of 26 Naxalites, including leaders Sitto and Lokesh. With the operation's success, security forces recovered a variety of weapons, including AK-47s, SLRs, and grenades.

Police officials emphasize that this operation severely damages the Maoists' organizational structure in the area, and more security initiatives are being launched to ensure peace and facilitate regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)