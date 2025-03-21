Left Menu

Major Success: Security Forces Strike a Big Blow to Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Security forces successfully killed 26 Maoists in Bijapur and 4 in Kanker, inflicting a significant blow to the West Bastar Division Committee. Among those killed were key Maoist leaders, including women. Weapons were seized, and security has been heightened to prevent further insurgencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:40 IST
Major Success: Security Forces Strike a Big Blow to Maoists in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have achieved a significant victory over the West Bastar Division Committee of Maoists by killing 26 Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to police reports.

The encounter claimed the life of police jawan Raju Oyam but resulted in the death of 26 Naxalites, including leaders Sitto and Lokesh. With the operation's success, security forces recovered a variety of weapons, including AK-47s, SLRs, and grenades.

Police officials emphasize that this operation severely damages the Maoists' organizational structure in the area, and more security initiatives are being launched to ensure peace and facilitate regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025