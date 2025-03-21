Bribery Scandal Unveiled: CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Uday Kumar, a senior general manager at Power Grid Corporation of India, on charges of bribery. Kumar allegedly accepted a Rs 2.4 lakh bribe from a Mumbai-based executive of KEC International to extend improper favors to the company, officials announced on Friday.

Kumar was apprehended alongside Suman Singh of KEC International in Rajasthan's Sikar on Wednesday night, as they attempted to exchange the bribe amount, sources confirmed. The alleged bribe was intended to expedite the processing and approval of bills related to contracts from the public sector undertaking.

Following their arrests on Thursday morning, a CBI spokesperson confirmed that the FIR also names Jabraj Singh, KEC International's VP and North India head, as well as Atul Agrawal and Ashutosh Kumar from the company's finance and accounts department. The investigation involved searches in Sikar, Jaipur, and Mohali, uncovering incriminating documents and digital devices.

