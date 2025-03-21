Occult Practices Alleged in Saurabh Rajput Murder Case

In a murder case steeped in allegations of occult practices, the family of deceased Saurabh Rajput claims that his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla, were heavily involved in esoteric rituals that led to his untimely death.

According to Rajput's mother, Renu Devi, Muskan and Sahil performed tantric rituals resulting in Rajput's murder. Kavita and Pramod Rastogi, Muskan's parents, assert that Sahil manipulated their daughter by isolating her and exploiting her belief in the occult. They alleged this led to her complicity in the gruesome murder.

Police are delving into the reports following Muskan and Sahil's arrest, with Sahil's purported influence over Muskan under scrutiny. Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikaram Singh confirmed that all aspects of the case, including the alleged occult connection, are being investigated meticulously.

