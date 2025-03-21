Left Menu

Occult Practices Alleged in Saurabh Rajput Murder Case

The family of Saurabh Rajput, allegedly murdered by his wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla, allege occult practices influenced the crime. Occult rituals reportedly led to Rajput's killing and body disposal. Muskan’s statements suggest manipulation by Sahil, with police investigating all claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:54 IST
Occult Practices Alleged in Saurabh Rajput Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a murder case steeped in allegations of occult practices, the family of deceased Saurabh Rajput claims that his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla, were heavily involved in esoteric rituals that led to his untimely death.

According to Rajput's mother, Renu Devi, Muskan and Sahil performed tantric rituals resulting in Rajput's murder. Kavita and Pramod Rastogi, Muskan's parents, assert that Sahil manipulated their daughter by isolating her and exploiting her belief in the occult. They alleged this led to her complicity in the gruesome murder.

Police are delving into the reports following Muskan and Sahil's arrest, with Sahil's purported influence over Muskan under scrutiny. Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikaram Singh confirmed that all aspects of the case, including the alleged occult connection, are being investigated meticulously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025