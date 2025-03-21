Left Menu

Kerala: Six Arrested for Assaulting Police in Drug Operation

Six people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting police officers during an anti-drug operation in Marangattupally, Kerala. Three senior civil police officers were injured during the incident, prompting the deployment of additional police personnel. The attack occurred during a crackdown on a suspected drug peddling gang in the area.

Kerala: Six Arrested for Assaulting Police in Drug Operation
In a dramatic turn of events, six individuals were taken into custody for allegedly assaulting police officers in the small town of Marangattupally, Kerala. The incident occurred during a targeted operation against suspected drug peddlers.

The clash resulted in injuries to three senior civil police officers—Mahesh, Sharath, and Shyamkumar—who were among the first responders to the scene.

Police were called to the Bund Road area in Vayala Vellakkal following tips about drug-related activities. As the situation escalated, reinforcements arrived, resulting in the arrests. Investigations continue as authorities attempt to dismantle the drug network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

