India Nears Groundbreaking Anti-Drone Solution

India is poised to unveil a complete anti-drone solution within the next six months, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced during a session in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. This upcoming solution is part of the 'Make in India' initiative.

Shah explained that six experiments had been conducted successfully, bringing the nation closer to an indigenous solution. He highlighted the role of technology, including drones and satellites, in addressing issues such as opium cultivation in the country.

The Minister further detailed efforts to combat drug trafficking, including the destruction of synthetic drugs valued over Rs 14,000 crore in the last five years. Shah emphasized the commitment to prevent drug trade, which finances terrorism, from operating within India's borders.

