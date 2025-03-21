DMK's Stand on Delimitation Sparks Debate in Rajya Sabha
DMK leader M Shanmugam raised concerns in the Rajya Sabha over the proposed delimitation, urging it to be based on 1971 census data to protect southern states’ representation. He criticized the Union government's focus on recent data, potential seat reduction, and raised other issues including police funding and linguistic imposition.
DMK leader M Shanmugam voiced strong concerns in the Rajya Sabha about the impending delimitation exercise, advocating for it to be based on the 1971 census data to uphold parliamentary representation for southern states such as Tamil Nadu.
Shanmugam's remarks come ahead of a significant meeting led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, slated for March 22 in Chennai, gathering various state leaders to deliberate on this issue.
Expressing apprehension about Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on March 7 in Chennai, Shanmugam highlighted the states' fear of losing parliamentary seats with current population data calculations, criticizing the government's broader approaches on census delays, fund allocations, and linguistic policies.
