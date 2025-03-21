DMK's Stand on Delimitation Sparks Debate in Rajya Sabha

DMK leader M Shanmugam voiced strong concerns in the Rajya Sabha about the impending delimitation exercise, advocating for it to be based on the 1971 census data to uphold parliamentary representation for southern states such as Tamil Nadu.

Shanmugam's remarks come ahead of a significant meeting led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, slated for March 22 in Chennai, gathering various state leaders to deliberate on this issue.

Expressing apprehension about Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on March 7 in Chennai, Shanmugam highlighted the states' fear of losing parliamentary seats with current population data calculations, criticizing the government's broader approaches on census delays, fund allocations, and linguistic policies.

