Engineer Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh for POCSO Act Violations
Eka Rimo, an assistant engineer, was arrested by Arunachal Pradesh Police in connection with offences under the POCSO Act and IPC. Rimo, who was absconding, was apprehended in Itanagar following a special operation. The case is related to an investigation from last year in East Kameng district.
- Country:
- India
An assistant engineer has been arrested in Arunachal Pradesh in connection with a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused, identified as Eka Rimo, had been on the run after charges were filed against him under various sections including those of the POCSO Act, according to police.
The case was first registered last February at the Seppa women police station in the East Kameng district, informed Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh. Following a request from Seppa Police, a specialized team from the Capital Police was mobilized to track down the accused.
The operation led by Sub-Inspector Bamang Yakum successfully apprehended Rimo in Itanagar. Originally from Fengche Rimo Village, he has since been transferred to Seppa Police for further legal proceedings, stated Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cadaver dogs of Kerala Police to join Telangana tunnel collapse rescue operation
"Zero tolerance for crime," UP DGP praises successful op that led to arrest of BKI terrorist
Police responding to bomb threat clear pro-Palestinian protesters occupying Barnard College library
Sourav in police uniform for 'Khakee' promo sparks cameo speculation in OTT series
Two fraudsters arrested for duping man of Rs 40 lakh in Delhi’s RK Puram