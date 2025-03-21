Engineer Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh for POCSO Act Violations

An assistant engineer has been arrested in Arunachal Pradesh in connection with a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused, identified as Eka Rimo, had been on the run after charges were filed against him under various sections including those of the POCSO Act, according to police.

The case was first registered last February at the Seppa women police station in the East Kameng district, informed Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh. Following a request from Seppa Police, a specialized team from the Capital Police was mobilized to track down the accused.

The operation led by Sub-Inspector Bamang Yakum successfully apprehended Rimo in Itanagar. Originally from Fengche Rimo Village, he has since been transferred to Seppa Police for further legal proceedings, stated Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)