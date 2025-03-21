Govt Strengthens Child Protection: Expands POCSO Implementation, Fast-Track Courts, and Awareness Campaigns Nationwide

The Government of India has reiterated its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the safety and well-being of children, particularly from the horrors of sexual abuse and exploitation. In a detailed statement presented in the Lok Sabha by Smt. Savitri Thakur, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, the Government outlined a series of robust measures and initiatives that have been enacted and expanded to ensure comprehensive child protection under the framework of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and its subsequent amendments.

A Stringent Legal Framework to Deter Crimes Against Children

The POCSO Act, enacted in 2012, serves as India’s primary legislation to address and penalize sexual offences against minors. The Act legally defines a child as any individual below the age of 18 and encompasses various forms of sexual abuse including penetrative and non-penetrative assault, sexual harassment, and the use of children for pornographic purposes.

In 2019, the Act was amended to introduce harsher punishments, including the death penalty, particularly in cases where sexual assaults result in the death of the child or leave them in a vegetative state. The goal is to act as a stringent deterrent against such heinous crimes.

Section 4 mandates rigorous imprisonment of not less than 20 years for penetrative sexual assault.

Section 6 introduces the possibility of the death penalty or life imprisonment in grievous cases.

Sections 8 and 10 outline imprisonment for sexual and aggravated sexual assault with terms ranging from three to five years and above, depending on the circumstances.

Section 14 prescribes up to seven years of imprisonment for using children for pornographic purposes.

Additionally, Section 28 of the Act mandates the establishment of Special Courts to ensure swift and sensitive trials of child sexual abuse cases.

Rules for Implementation: Ensuring Institutional Responsibility

The POCSO Rules, 2020 further strengthen the Act by laying down comprehensive procedures for safeguarding children. Notable among these is Rule 3, which mandates all institutions that work with or house children – including schools, hostels, creches, and sports academies – to conduct regular police verification and background checks of all staff. Periodic training and sensitization sessions on child protection are also mandatory.

Rule 9 empowers Special Courts to award interim compensation for the child’s relief and rehabilitation at any stage of the case. Additionally, Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) can recommend immediate payments for essential needs such as food, clothing, and transportation, which must be fulfilled within a week.

Fast-Track Special Courts and Case Disposals

Under the Department of Justice, the Government has rolled out a dedicated scheme to establish Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) including exclusive POCSO Courts for speedy redressal of cases. As of January 31, 2025, a total of 754 FTSCs, including 404 exclusive POCSO courts, are operational across 30 States and Union Territories. These courts have collectively disposed of over 3.06 lakh cases, demonstrating the government's intent to expedite justice for child victims.

Awareness Campaigns and Educational Initiatives

To create a nationwide awareness ecosystem, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has launched extensive sensitization campaigns:

A short film on the POCSO Act was widely disseminated through cinema halls and Doordarshan, followed by audio-visual content and posters translated into multiple regional languages for broader outreach.

NCERT has incorporated information on Childline 1098 (India's 24x7 helpline for children) and POCSO E-box in all textbooks from Classes 6 to 12, empowering students with the knowledge to seek help and understand their rights.

Mission Vatsalya: Zonal Conferences and Training Workshops

Under the Mission Vatsalya Scheme, the Ministry has taken an intersectoral approach through a series of zonal conferences and national workshops focused on child development, nutrition, protection, and empowerment. Key initiatives include:

Zonal Conferences in collaboration with State and UT administrations for strategic interventions in child protection.

National Dissemination Workshops on the Juvenile Justice Act, POCSO Act, and Adoption Regulations involving various government bodies and stakeholders.

Sensitization Programs for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), Urban Local Bodies, and police officers, such as those held in Jammu & Kashmir.

Regional Symposiums under ‘Vatsal Bharat’ held in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Guwahati, Ranchi, and Bhopal to discuss child protection at the grassroots level with CWCs, JJBs, VCPCs, and Anganwadi Workers.

Virtual training sessions for North-Eastern States focused on institutional and non-institutional care modules via the Mission Vatsalya portal.

NCPCR’s Digital Outreach and Monitoring

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), under its statutory mandate, has played a pivotal role in tracking, monitoring, and enhancing the effectiveness of child protection efforts:

Baal Swaraj – POCSO Tracking Portal: Developed as per Supreme Court directives, this digital platform offers real-time tracking of child sexual abuse cases, facilitating prompt intervention, victim compensation, and rehabilitation services. Addressing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM): In 2024, the Commission convened high-level meetings with ministries and social media platforms to curb the circulation of CSAM and to discuss the increasing impact of online pornography on juvenile behavior and crimes. Regional POCSO Review Meetings: Organized to address challenges in POCSO implementation and explore effective victim support mechanisms. These were conducted with participation from national legal and forensic institutions and law enforcement agencies. Special Workshops in North-East India: Consultations and training programs aimed at better handling of POCSO cases were conducted through NCPCR’s North East Cell, targeting localized challenges and solutions.

Conclusion: A Holistic and Proactive Approach

The Government of India’s multi-pronged approach to child protection under the POCSO Act – backed by robust legal provisions, institutional accountability, fast-tracked judicial processes, and extensive awareness and sensitization campaigns – reflects a comprehensive strategy to build a safe environment for every child in the country.

By integrating technology, empowering institutions, and coordinating with state agencies and civil society, the Ministry of Women and Child Development and its associated bodies are striving to not only punish offenders but also rehabilitate victims and educate stakeholders across every level of society.

The Government remains committed to ensuring zero tolerance towards child sexual abuse and will continue to expand and evolve mechanisms to uphold the dignity, safety, and rights of children nationwide.