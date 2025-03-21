Farmers vs. Industrialists: The Loan Waiver Controversy

In a scathing critique, Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav lambasted the central government for allegedly favoring industrialists over farmers. He contended that the government waived loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore for industrialists but refused similar generosity towards farmers.

The Azamgarh MP expressed discontent with the mere 2.7% of the Budget allocated to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, highlighting what he perceives as neglect towards the agrarian sector. According to Yadav, the government's actions cast doubt on its purported support for farmers.

He further alleged that during the BJP's decade-long tenure, many farmers have been driven to suicide due to distress. Yadav criticized the administration for introducing controversial farm laws, leading to massive protests. His sentiments were echoed by Congress MP Jai Prakash, who recounted the harsh treatment of protesting farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)