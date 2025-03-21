Kerala's ASHA Workers Protest Unraveled: Clashes, Claims, and Concessions
The Congress-led UDF opposition criticized Kerala's ruling LDF for dismissing a 40-day protest by ASHA workers demanding higher retirement benefits and honorarium. Excise Minister M B Rajesh accused protestors of political motivations. Talks faltered despite government intervention, with accusations exchanged over responsibility and payment discrepancies.
In Kerala, tension mounts as the Congress-led UDF opposition accuses the ruling LDF government of ignoring the protest by ASHA workers, demanding retirement benefits and honorarium hikes.
State Excise Minister M B Rajesh blamed the failure of negotiations on the 'politically motivated' protestors, maintaining the government's support for ASHA workers.
The ongoing protest sees ASHA workers engaging in hunger strikes, while discussions falter, highlighting disagreements over financial responsibilities and the workers' status.
