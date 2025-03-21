Lok Sabha Sanctions Historic Rs 50 Lakh Crore Expenditure
The Lok Sabha approved over Rs 50 lakh crore for various ministries' 2025-26 expenditures, utilizing a guillotine method for swift passage. Discussions were held earlier on grants for Railways, Jal Shakti, and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare. The Appropriation Bill (3), 2025 was also passed.
On Friday, the Lok Sabha sanctioned an unprecedented expenditure exceeding Rs 50 lakh crore for various ministries in the financial year 2025-26. The approval was granted through the application of the guillotine, expediting the legislative process.
Earlier this week, Parliament members engaged in discussions regarding the Demands for Grants for key ministries, including Railways, Jal Shakti, and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare. These sessions paved the way for the swift sanctioning of funds critical for the ministries' operations.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman successfully moved the Appropriation Bill (3), 2025, completing the approval process. The guillotine method ensured the passage of these grants without further discussions, emphasizing fiscal responsibility and governance priorities.
