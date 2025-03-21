Lok Sabha Sanctions Historic Rs 50 Lakh Crore Expenditure

On Friday, the Lok Sabha sanctioned an unprecedented expenditure exceeding Rs 50 lakh crore for various ministries in the financial year 2025-26. The approval was granted through the application of the guillotine, expediting the legislative process.

Earlier this week, Parliament members engaged in discussions regarding the Demands for Grants for key ministries, including Railways, Jal Shakti, and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare. These sessions paved the way for the swift sanctioning of funds critical for the ministries' operations.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman successfully moved the Appropriation Bill (3), 2025, completing the approval process. The guillotine method ensured the passage of these grants without further discussions, emphasizing fiscal responsibility and governance priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)