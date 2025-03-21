Left Menu

Court Orders Prosecution of Police for Misleading Report in Gang-Rape Case

A Farrukhabad court has ordered the prosecution of senior police officials for allegedly submitting a misleading report in a gang-rape case involving a minor. The case initially involved kidnapping charges, but later included gang-rape allegations. The court's directive followed claims of evidence concealment and inaction by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:53 IST
  • India

A significant legal development unfolded in Farrukhabad as a special court directed action against senior police officers for allegedly misleading the judiciary in a gang-rape case involving a minor. The case, which originated with kidnapping charges, later encompassed accusations of gang-rape when the victim returned home.

Authorities allegedly submitted an incomplete police report to a juvenile court, citing only kidnapping charges against a 16-year-old accused, enabling his release on bail. Concerns arose when evidence purportedly linked the minor to gang-rape, following a complaint by the victim's father, leading to further legal proceedings against police for reportedly concealing evidence.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act court ordered the juvenile court to prosecute the involved police personnel under Section 229 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This ruling addresses allegations that police failed to act on complaints of intimidation and evidence tampering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

