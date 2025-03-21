Diplomatic Push: India's Strategy to Repatriate Illegal Immigrants
India has deported 13 Bangladeshi nationals and is negotiating with the Bangladesh High Commission to repatriate more illegal immigrants from Assam detention centers. The process involves verifying detainees' nationality and obtaining travel documents. The Supreme Court demands timely updates on progress, highlighting detainees' prolonged detention without deportation.
On Friday, the Centre informed the Supreme Court of India's recent deportation of 13 Bangladeshi nationals and ongoing efforts to repatriate remaining illegal immigrants from Assam's detention centres. The solicitor general highlighted the Bangladesh High Commission's involvement, confirming the detainees' nationality before proceeding with travel document processing.
The deportation process categorizes illegal foreigners into two groups: those whose nationality is known and those for whom it's uncertain. The government is engaged in discussions with the Bangladesh embassy to verify citizenship, a prerequisite for arranging their deportation.
The Supreme Court mandated updated status reports by April 30 from the Centre and the Assam government. Criticizing the protracted detention of individuals declared foreigners, the court urged immediate deportation. It also scrutinized the conditions at the Matia transit camp, initiating surprise inspections to ensure proper hygiene and food quality.
