Lupin's Generic Breakthrough: USFDA Approval for Multiple Sclerosis Drug
Lupin has received USFDA approval for a generic drug to treat multiple sclerosis. Siponimod Tablets, bioequivalent to Mayzent, will be manufactured in Pithampur. The US market for Siponimod amounts to USD 195 million annually. Lupin's shares rose slightly post-announcement.
- Country:
- India
Lupin, a notable drug manufacturer, has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic medication for multiple sclerosis treatment.
The Mumbai-based company announced that it received tentative clearance for its Siponimod Tablets, designed in 0.25 mg, 1 mg, and 2 mg doses, mimicking Mayzent's formulation from Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
These tablets, aimed at managing various forms of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and secondary progressive disease, will be produced at Lupin's facility in Pithampur. With estimated annual US sales reaching USD 195 million, the approval shines a light on Lupin's market prospects, as reflected in a minor increase in its stock value.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lupin
- USFDA
- Siponimod
- Mayzent
- pharmaceutical
- drug
- multiple sclerosis
- treatment
- generic
- approval
ALSO READ
UPDATE 5-Democrats troubled by video of US strike on Caribbean drug boat, Republicans defend attack
American playwright Jeremy O. Harris arrested in Japan on alleged drug smuggling
US military says it killed four men in strike on suspected drug vessel
UPDATE 4-Democrats troubled by video of US strike on Caribbean drug boat, Republicans defend attack
Arunachal: IRBn head constable held with drugs