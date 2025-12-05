Left Menu

Bridging Nations Through News: PTI and TASS Forge Strategic Alliance

The Press Trust of India and Russian news agency TASS signed a cooperation agreement to enhance news content exchange, aiming to strengthen media relations and mutual understanding despite geopolitical challenges. The collaboration promises a diversified media landscape, enriching the perspectives reaching audiences in India and Russia.

The Press Trust of India and Russian news agency TASS have announced a significant cooperation agreement for regular news content exchange, marking a notable step in strengthening Indo-Russian media ties.

Vijay Joshi, CEO of PTI, and Andrey Kondrashov, Director General of TASS, signed the agreement during the India-Russia Business Forum coinciding with President Putin's visit to India. This development aims at fostering a more diverse and transparent exchange of news, enhancing the depth of understanding between the two nations.

Joshi emphasized the importance of broadening the media horizon to include direct voices from India and Russia, bypassing Western-dominated narratives. Kondrashov highlighted the role of mass media as a cultural bridge, essential during global uncertainties, fostering stable and strategic Russian-Indian relations beyond mere economic cooperation.

