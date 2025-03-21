Left Menu

Cross-Border Library Closure Sparks Outrage in Quebec

The closure of the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, a historic symbol of Canada-U.S. unity, has sparked criticism in Quebec. Located on the Canada-U.S. border, it offered Canadian patrons access via Vermont. The decision has drawn concern, pointing to strained relations between the two nations.

A Quebec town is raising concerns over the U.S. decision to close Canadian access to the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, a venue straddling the Canada-U.S. border. This historic institution, positioned between Stanstead, Quebec and Derby Line, Vermont, has long served as a symbol of cross-border unity.

Previously, Canadian visitors accessed the library via the Vermont side. This closure is viewed as a blow to the cooperative spirit defining this iconic venue, affecting separated families seeking connection. The town of Stanstead expressed disappointment, with a press release highlighting the impact on bilateral harmony.

The move comes amid a cooling of Canada-U.S. relations, amplified by former U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, including tariff impositions and annexation threats. U.S. Senator Peter Welch of Vermont expressed concern over the closure, calling it troubling in a public statement.

