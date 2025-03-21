Left Menu

Cash Scandal at Delhi HC Shakes Judicial Circuit

Reports of alleged cash discovered at Justice Yashwant Varma's home led to an in-house inquiry by the Delhi High Court. The Supreme Court dismissed rumors surrounding the incident, which has sparked calls for Varma's resignation. The proposal to transfer him is viewed as separate from the inquiry.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:31 IST
  • India

The judicial community is abuzz following allegations of a cash discovery at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court. The Supreme Court intervened on Friday, asserting that the Delhi High Court's chief justice has launched an in-house investigation into the matter, while clarifying that Justice Varma's proposed transfer to the Allahabad High Court is unrelated to these developments.

Details of the incident, reportedly involving a substantial sum of money, emerged following a fire at Justice Varma's residence late on March 14. However, Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg refuted claims that firefighters found any cash. The Supreme Court's statement aims to dispel widespread conjecture, affirming that the Delhi High Court's Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya is actively collecting evidence for the inquiry.

The issue was raised in the Rajya Sabha, underscoring the demand for judicial accountability. Legal experts and senior advocates are calling for transparency, with some suggesting Varma should resign. As the judicial inquiry progresses, the chief justice's office gathers responses from involved parties to proceed with a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

